Daniya Yespayeva’s campaign team holds spiritual, cultural devpt roundtable in Kyzylorda

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - The campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Daniya Yespayeva nominated by the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan arranged in Kyzylorda a roundtable to discuss the spiritual and cultural development of the Kazakh people, the Party's press service informs.

The event took place at the Korkyt Ata Youth Palace. Members of the republican headquarters, deputy chairmen of the Party Kazbek Issa and Dmitriy Vassilyev took part in the roundtable.

In attendance were members of the regional headquarters, the head of the Rukhani Janghyru Ortalygy (Spiritual Modernization Center) in Kyzylorda region, historians and professors, Party activists, members of the community, and mass media.

Kazbek Issa spoke about the work being done by the Ak Zhol Party in the furtherance of the Rukhani Janghyru Program. The conversation also touched upon the problems of the state language development, preservation of the people's cultural heritage, and education.

The event was also attended by international observers of the presidential election. Daniya Yespaeva's headquarters continues the election campaign.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.