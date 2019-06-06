Election program of presidential candidate Toleutai Rakhimbekov presented in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Voters in the city of Kostanay were informed about the election program of Toleutai Rakhimbekov, the candidate for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan nominated by the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, the press service of the Party informs.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.