Gala concert in support of Toleutai Rakhimbekov given in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A gala concert in support of presidential candidate Toleutai Rakhimbekov took place in Taraz, Zhambyl region, on May 21, Kazinform cites the press service of the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party.

The faculty members of Taraz University of Innovation and Humanities, members of the Party, and the city residents were invited to the concert.



Opening the concert, Nurlan Balgabayev, a member of the Party's Zhambyl Regional Branch Political Council, informed about the biography of Toleutai Rakhimbekov and the key lines of the presidential candidate's election program.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.