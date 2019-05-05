Gennady Golovkin announces name of his new trainer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ex-champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) hired a new trainer, Kazinform correspondent has learned from the boxer's Instagram post.

"I would like to introduce you with my new coach Johnathon Banks. I'm sure that our cooperation will lead to good results in the near future," GGG said.

Kazinform earlier reported that Gennady Golovkin announced he and his Mexican coach Abel Sanchez split. "I would like to announce that I have made a major decision for myself and for my career. I want to build on what I have already achieved and continue to better myself. Therefore, I will not be training with Abel Sanchez. This was not an easy decision for me and it is not a reflection on Abel's professional abilities. He is a great trainer, a loyal trainer, and a Hall of Fame trainer"