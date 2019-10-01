  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Aleksandr Lukashenko meet in Yerevan

    22:18, 01 October 2019
    Photo: None
    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, Kazinform reports.

    «Have had a friendly meeting with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko. I appreciate his personal contribution to the development of the bilateral relations. I am confident that our joint work will promote further deepening of the Kazakhstan-Belarus cooperation,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

    As reported before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan and Belarus President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!