Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s campaign team holds meetings in Kyzylorda rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The team of the Republican Campaign Headquarters of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Nur Otan Party candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, arrived in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's campaign team met with workers of agro-processing enterprises and with employees of the Kyzylorda Motive Power Depot - the Kyzylorda Branch of KTZ Freight Transportation JSC.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.