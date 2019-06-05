Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s campaign team members hold meetings in E Kazakhstan

OSKEMEN. KAZINFORM - Members of the republican public headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met in East Kazakhstan region with workers of industrial and agricultural enterprises, members of the community, veterans of the WWII, NGOs, and young people, Kazinform cites the press service of the Nur Otan Party.

The election campaign team held a meeting with employees of Ulba Metallurgical Plant JSC. They also met with aksakals, war and labor veterans, and youth to make them aware of the candidate's election program.



It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.