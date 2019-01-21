Kazakh scientists to explore snow leopards in mountains of Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Scientists of the Institute of Zoology are preparing for a scientific expedition to the mountains of Almaty, Advisor to Director of the Almaty Zoo Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said on social media, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He, together with Dr. Roman Yashchenko, Head of the Institute of Zoology, Chairman of the Kazakh National Committee of the UNESCO Man and Biosphere, is preparing to create a scientific expedition so that to explore the snow leopard in the Ile-Alatau National Park. According to Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, the research will take several months.

"We will know their density, number, physiological and DNA data, migration routes, risk factors, and current poaching trends, and so on. The expedition will involve 10 people interested in it. They will have video, photo and GPS equipment," Yerkinbayev said.

According to the Advisor to Director of the Almaty Zoo, the program is funded by the Snow Leopard Foundation.

After the expedition is completed, the scientists will share research results.

Earlier Kazinform reported that each Kazakhstani snow leopard will be given a name and issued an ID Passport.