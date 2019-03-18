Kazakhstan pockets 7 medals at Asian Youth Athletics Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's team won seven medals at the U18 Asian Youth Athletics Championships, Kazinform reports with reference to Olympic.kz.

More than 300 athletes participated in the competitions held in Hong Kong from March 15 to March 17. The Kazakh team was represented by 17 athletes who managed to gain seven medals - two gold, one silver, and four bronze ones.



Polina Ivanova of Kazakhstan secured gold in the pole vault. Vasilisa Fakhrutdinova finished second in the 2000 m steeplechase to pick the silver medal.



Kazakhstan's Yefim Tarassov and Alexandra Zalyubovskaya finished third in men's and women's 400 meters events, respectively. Adina Makhsutova secured gold in women's heptathlon. Bronze medals were earned by the sprint medley relay team and Valeriya Yeremina (triple jump).



This year's tournament was successful for Kazakhstan as compared to the 2017 Asian Championships where the country's athletes won one silver and one bronze medals.