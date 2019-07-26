Minister Mirzagaliyev decorates wounded forester with Order of Aibyn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Paying a working visit to Akmola region, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev has presented today the Order of Aibyn, II Class, to Samat Ospanov, an inspector of the Central Regional Branch of Ohotzooprom State Enterprise who was wounded by poachers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The minister visited Samat Ospanov inthe multi-field regional hospital.

In recognition of his courage anddedication in the line of duty, the inspector was awarded the Order of Aibyn (Orderof Valor), II Class.

«Today, at the instruction of thePresident, we have arrived in Kokshetau and presented our colleague with a highstate decoration - the Order of Aibyn, II Class. We conveyed to him thePresident’s gratitude and best wishes for a speedy recovery. Indeed, our forestrangers have a very risky job. Therefore, in light of the incidents already occurred(and this has been the second one this year), we should pay special attentionto the legislative framework,» said Mirzagaliyev.

Dmitry Chaikov, Deputy Director of theregional hospital, said that Samat Ospanov has been operated on and is likelyto be discharged from the hospital next week.

Kazinform reported that in Zharkain district of Akmolaregion, two inspectors sustained gunshot wounds on Tuesday when they were tryingto detain poachers and prevent them from killing saiga antelopes. One of theinjured inspectors died before the arrival of the ambulance. He leaves behindfour children - three daughters and a son. Minister of Ecology, Geology andNatural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev expressed his condolences over the tragicdeath of the 43-year-old inspector.

Offering his condolences, President Kassym-JomartTokayev said that the family of forester Kanysh Nurtazinov will be grantedassistance. He also instructed to toughen punishment for poaching.

It is to be recalled that on January 13, 2019, YerlanNurgaliyev, an inspector of Ohotzooprom Production Association RSE, was killedby poachers when he was carrying out activities to protect rare and endangeredwildlife species and saiga antelopes in Nura district of Karaganda region. OnJanuary 31, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to confer theOrder of Barys, III Class, to Pyotr Nitsyk and Yerlan Nurgaliyev (posthumously)in recognition of their courage and dedication in the line of duty.