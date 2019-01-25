Mother of 7 children gets apartment from Turkestan regional administration

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev has met today with Zhazir Turgynova, a mother of seven children, Kazinform correspondent cites the Governor's press service.

At the meeting, the head of the region gave her a key to a four-room apartment in the town of Lenger, Tolebi district. The governor congratulated the mother heroine on the landmark event, wishing her good health, joy, and well-being.

Zhazira Turgynova lives in Tolebi district of Turkestan region. At the age of 27, she is a mother of seven children - three daughters and four sons. The oldest child is 11, while the youngest is seven months old.

It should be mentioned that last year the population of Turkestan region increased by more than 3,500 people. As of December 1, 2018, the population of the region was 1,977,768 people. In Kazakhstan, the region ranks first in terms of birthrate and natural population growth. In January-November 2018, the region made up 13.6% of all births in the country or 49,978 children.

Kazinform reported that on January 23, 2019, President Nursultan Nazarbayev officially kicked off the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.





