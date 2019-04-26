  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev partaking in Belt and Road Forum opening ceremony

    08:44, 26 April 2019
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is participating in the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum, Kazinform cites Aidos Ukibay, Spokesman of the First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy.

    "Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is participating in the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum," Aidos Ukibay informs on Twitter.

    Kazinform earlier reported that the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, arrived in Beijing to take part in the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

    37 heads of state and government are participating today in the opening ceremony of the Forum. On April 27, the leaders of the countries will have a joint meeting.

    At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, will participate in the event.

