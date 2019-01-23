President backs education on Open University principle

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev assigned to develop distance education in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan should provide its youth with the necessary knowledge and skills that will ensure success and prosperity for all. Massive opportunities for this are given by distance learning. For instance, one-third of 20 million students in higher education institutions in the U.S. study online, but we are just starting. Therefore, it is necessary to expand the scope of application of distance learning in our country," said Nursultan Nazarbayev, speaking at the opening ceremony of the Year of Youth.

According to him, Open University provides Kazakhstani youth with such prospects.



"It should be supported by the Government. This project should be promoted in all universities, colleges, at the level of employers," said the Head of State.

It is noteworthy that Open University is an educational platform that offers free access to online courses run by the country's leading university professors.

Kazinform earlier reported that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has launched the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.