Presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov meets with youths in N Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Amangeldy Taspikhov, a candidate for the President of Kazakhstan, has met today with youngsters within the National Rural Labor Youths Forum in the village of Pokrovka, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

On 14th and 15th May, representatives of presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov met with the personnel of AlmatyInzhStroy JSC, Kazakhstan Sectoral Trade Union of Railway, Automobile, Air and Water Transport Workers, Almaty-1 Station, and Almaty branch of St. Petersburg Humanities University of Trade Unions.

On May 14, they held a series of meetings in East Kazakhstan region: with trade union activists of educational institutions of Semey City and workers of the West Altai State Nature Reserve in Ridder.



On May 15, a meeting with the region's youths and activists took place at the Mangistau Regional Trade Unions Center. The same day members of the Almaty regional campaign team met with members of the Trade Union of Yeskeldi district.



Over the course of the meetings, the attendees got familiar with the candidate's biography, election platform, and got answers to their questions.

Campaign offices of presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov opened in Tselinograd, Bulandy, Burabai districts of Akmola region.

The candidate's Kostanay regional campaign team began visits to the districts of the region and meetings with people on May 15.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.