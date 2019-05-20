Presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel meets with public in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM -Sadybek Tugel, a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held a meeting with the public of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

The meeting with Sadybek Tugel, the presidential candidate nominated by the Uly Dala Qyrandary Republican Civic Association, last Friday in the capital of Kazakhstan was attended by representatives of the scientific community, journalists, and visitors.



The meeting was held in the form of a roundtable dedicated to the national values.



Sadybek Tugel highlighted the main provisions of his electoral program and also said why it is important to preserve spiritual and moral values for the Kazakhstani society, to raise the status of the state language, and elaborated on the ways to support the youths and root out corruption.

"Our duty is to pass on the timeless spiritual values, national traditions and customs from our ancestors to the younger generation, and to preserve peace and stability in the country. The fate of our country will depend on the way we bring up young people today," the presidential candidate expressed his point of view.

Each participant of the roundtable raised his/her questions, voiced proposals on promotion of national values.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.