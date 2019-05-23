Presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel partakes in togyzqumalaq tournament in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On May 22 of this year, Sadybek Tugel, a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took part in a togyzqumalaq student tournament in Almaty, Kazinform cites the press service of the candidate's campaign headquarters.

"I sincerely thank Yerkebulan Khalelov, the President of the Almaty federation of the intellectual game of togyzqumalaq. He is doing a great job of promoting the national game. After all, this game not only develops but also disciplines teenagers. Therefore, I believe that it should be included in the school curriculum starting the first grade. Having grown up, schoolchildren, who used to play togyzqumalaq, will be capable of proving to be good in handling any unforeseen situation, will be capable of expressing and defending their point of view," said Sadybek Tugel.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.