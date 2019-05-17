Presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel visits Burabay

SCHUCHINSK. KAZINFORM - Sadybek Tugel, a candidate for the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, visited Kenesary Khan Cave in Burabay, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kenesary Khan is not only the last of the khans in the history of the Kazakhs but also a man of outstanding personality who has taken a place in the heart of his people due to his perseverance and will-to-win spirit," said Sadybek Tugel, honoring the memory of the great ancestor.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutay Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.