Presidential candidate Taspikhov meets with Working Youth Forum participants

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Amangeldy Taspikhov, the presidential candidate nominated by the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with participants of the Working Youth National forum in Karaganda region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Federation.

Young healthcare workers of all regions of Kazakhstan participated in the forum.



Opening the meeting, the candidate's representatives - Birzhan Nurymbetov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Noyan Bidaibayev, Chairman of the Karaganda Regional Branch of the SENIM Healthcare Workers Trade Union, - familiarized those present with the election program of Amangeldy Taspikhov.

The candidate himself presented his election platform.



The same day the campaign group informed members of the Trade Union of the town of Tekeli about the key points of the election program of Amangeldy Taspikhov.



Young members of the campaign group handed out brochures to residents of Taldykorgan and told them about the upcoming elections.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutay Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.