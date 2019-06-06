Semey residents become familiar with program of presidential candidate Tokayev

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Members of the republican public headquarters of the Nur Otan Party's presidential candidate, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the city of Semey, Kazinform has learned from the candidate's website.

The supporters of the candidate for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan met with workers of industrial enterprises, members of the local community, ethnocultural associations, and young people. Besides, the members of the election campaign headquarters met with employees of a cement plant and SemAZ automotive manufacturing plant LLP. During the meetings, the party members spoke about the election program of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.