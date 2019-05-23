Shymkent campaign office of Zhambyl Akhmetbekov meet with students

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Kadyrkulov, Head of the Shymkent City election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and activists of the Party Committee have met today with the city's youths, Kazinform cites the press service of the Party.

Kadyrkulov informed the attendees about the main points of the candidate's election platform. He dwelt on the principles of life and moral education of present-day younger generation.

The head of the Shymkent headquarters touched upon the problems university graduates may face. In particular, he discussed employment problems.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.