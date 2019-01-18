Sky Service airline's flights suspended in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee suspends all the flights operated by Sky Service airline, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Due to yesterday's crash of Eurocopter ES130 T2 in Almaty, the Civil Aviation Committee decided to suspend flights of Sky Service airline," a press release reads.



Besides, the Committee notified all air carriers and operators to strictly observe flight operations regulations in civil aviation of Kazakhstan which were approved by Acting Minister of Investments and Development on July 28, 2017 HP509 in regards to taking decisions for departure as per IFR and the peculiarities of taking decisions for departure and arrival under the VFR in adverse weather conditions.



Sky Service is a charter airline operating several helicopters and smaller aircraft. The airline offers passenger transportation services in Almaty region.



As reported the private helicopter crashed on Thursday in the territory of Alatau health center in Almaty. The Eurocopter ES130 T2 belonging to Sky Service was flying en route Boralday- Big Almaty Lake. According to the MIA Emergencies Committee, the 51-year-old pilot was alone in the cockpit of the four-seat helicopter. The man died in an ambulance.