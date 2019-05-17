Toleutai Rakhimbekov’s election campaign team meets with Kyzylorda Rice Institute workers

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the election campaign team of Toleutai Rakhimbekov, the presidential candidate nominated by the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party, met with the employees of the Ibrai Zhakhayev Kazakh Research Institute of Rice, Kazinform cites the official website of the Party.

At the Kazakh Research Institute of Rice, the representatives of the campaign team of presidential candidate Toleutai Rakhimbekov told voters about his election program.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutay Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.