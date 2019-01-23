Toqayev: Senators to discuss possibility of legislative support for youth initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Parliamentarians have got actively engaged in the work aimed at supporting the Year of Youth, Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan, tweeted, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan's youth is educated, well-rounded, and talented. The future of our country belongs to them. The Year of Youth launched by the Head of State will give a powerful impetus to tackling the problems of the younger generation, will provide young people with opportunities for self-realization," Qasym-Jomart Toqayev tweeted.

Representatives of Kazakhstani youth, as the Senate Speaker said, managed to achieve impressive results in science, IT technologies, culture, business, and sports.

"It is necessary to create proper conditions and additional motivation for skillful, energetic young people. Senators have got actively engaged in the work aimed at supporting the Year of Youth. The Senate will hold on February 7 a roundtable, during which deputies and youth representatives will discuss the possibilities of legislative support for youth initiatives," the Chairman of the Senate informed.

Kazinform earlier reported that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev launched the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.