EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:23, 17 May 2022 | GMT +6

    5 more beat COVID-19 last day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Five more people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    3 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 1 in Almaty city, and another one in Zhambyl region. As a result, the number of those recovered rose to 1,291,903.

    As earlier reported, five new coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan last day.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!