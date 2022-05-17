5 more beat COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Five more people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

3 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 1 in Almaty city, and another one in Zhambyl region. As a result, the number of those recovered rose to 1,291,903.

As earlier reported, five new coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan last day.