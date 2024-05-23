68 foreign officials pay tribute to Iranian President Raisi, entourage in Tehran

Some 68 officials from 50 foreign countries attended the funeral procession in Tehran to pay tribute to the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdolaahian, and the accompanying delegation, IRNA reported.

The ceremony took place at the Iran International Conference Center in the north of Tehran on Wednesday.

Foreign political leaders arrived at the venue one after another to pay tribute to the late President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions.

The Emir of Qatar, the national leader of Turkmenistan, the presidents of Tunisia, and Tajikistan, and the prime ministers of Iraq, Pakistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Syria are among the senior officials who attended the funeral procession in Tehran and offered condolences to Mohammad Mokhber, the Vice President of Iran.

Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov also left for Tehran to take part in the funeral procession.

President Raisi and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollhian, were returning from an event on the border with Azerbaijan to inaugurate a dam project on Sunday when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions over the mountainous terrain of Iran’s northwest.