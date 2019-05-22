Agents of Amangeldy Taspikhov holding meetings with voters in regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov's agents are holding meetings with voters in the regions, Kazinform cites the official website of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic Kazakhstan.

The agents of Amangeldy Taspikhov, a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held a number of meetings in Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions. They met with employees and tenants of a large business center in the city of Pavlodar, with chairmen of trade union committees and representatives of structural units within the trade union of the South Urals Railway's Petropavlovsk Branch, with educator of Kyzylzhar district, with employees of the Balapan Early Childhood Center, the Miras Early Childhood Center, with teachers of schools in Baiterek, Beskol and Podgornoye, with the primary trade union organization of Agro-VectorSnab LLP, and with healthcare workers of the Aiyrtau Central District Hospital.

The candidate's election platform and his autobiography were presented during the meetings.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.