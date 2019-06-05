Amirzhan Kossanov meets with activists of W Kazakhstan election campaign headquarters

WEST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM - Amirzhan Kossanov, a candidate for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with activists of his West Kazakhstan regional election campaign headquarters, Kazinform has learned from the presidential candidate's official website.

During the event, the attendees give careful consideration to the election platform of the candidate, expressed their viewpoints on various topical matters of public concern.

In addition, those present at the meeting asked questions and spoke about the work underway in the region.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.