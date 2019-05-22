Amirzhan Kossanov’s reps meet with community in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM - On May 21, agents of Amirzhan Kossanov, a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held a reception for citizens at the West Kazakhstan regional campaign headquarters to discuss people's problems, Kazinform reports.

The campaign team members presented the main aspects of the election platform and the stance of the candidate, and learned ordinary citizens' views.



The agents called on the people to be actively involved in the life of the state and in the upcoming elections.



Besides, the same day, May 21, Amirzhan Kossanov met with Zheltoksan participants at the office of the national campaign headquarters in the capital city.



The candidate and his agents highlighted the key lines of the election platform. The guests shared their opinions about the document and offered their ideas.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.