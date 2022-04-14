EN
    11:05, 14 April 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19-like pneumonia: 9 new cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 9 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, and 14 recoveries as of April 14, the Telegram Channel of coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    Since March 13, 2020, there were confirmed 88,800 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 5,353 deaths and 82,452 recoveries.

    As of today, Kazakhstan is in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 16 fresh coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.


