COVID-19-like pneumonia: 9 new cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded 9 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, and 14 recoveries as of April 14, the Telegram Channel of coronavirus2020.kz reads.

Since March 13, 2020, there were confirmed 88,800 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 5,353 deaths and 82,452 recoveries.

As of today, Kazakhstan is in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 16 fresh coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.