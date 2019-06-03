Election observation training held at Amirzhan Kossanov’s campaign offices in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Training sessions for the observers, who will monitor the voting at polling stations on the election day, are underway at the campaign headquarters of Amirzhan Kossanov, a candidate for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in the center and districts of Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

Moderator Dos Koshim explains the rights and obligations of observers, their actions in any given cases during the election. Participants raise points of interest, get answers to all topical questions. In all regions of the country, future observers show genuine interest in the training.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.