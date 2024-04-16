EN
    21:52, 16 April 2024 | GMT +6

    EU welcomes new law on criminalization of domestic violence in Kazakhstan

    EU
    Photo: trend.az

    European Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano commented the signing of the law against domestic violence by Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports. 

    A big first step and inspiring example of civil society mobilisation. We look forward to proper implementation and stand ready to continue our cooperation with Kazakhstan, reads the post on the X social network.

    Earlier it was reported that on April 15, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a landmark law that criminalizes domestic violence, introduces administrative liability for bullying and cyberbullying of minors, and creates an infrastructure needed to support families, among other important provisions. 

