EU welcomes new law on criminalization of domestic violence in Kazakhstan

European Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano commented the signing of the law against domestic violence by Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

A big first step and inspiring example of civil society mobilisation. We look forward to proper implementation and stand ready to continue our cooperation with Kazakhstan, reads the post on the X social network.

Earlier it was reported that on April 15, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a landmark law that criminalizes domestic violence, introduces administrative liability for bullying and cyberbullying of minors, and creates an infrastructure needed to support families, among other important provisions.