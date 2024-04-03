Heroes among us: over 20,000 volunteers rally to mitigate flood aftermath in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has been struggling with floods, which have affected at least nine regions of the country. Along with state bodies, more than 20,000 volunteers participate and provide support to people affected by the floods. Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports on humanitarian aid provided by ordinary citizens across the whole country.

Volunteers play an invaluable role in supporting communities affected by floods, demonstrating the power of collective action in the face of adversity. The immediate aftermath of such natural disasters can overwhelm local response capacity, making volunteers' contributions critical to the emergency response and recovery efforts. They provide a sense of community and hope to those affected.

Sometimes, their bravery and quick action can mean the difference between life and death in the critical hours following a flood.

People in Kazakhstan demonstrated great solidarity and personal involvement in the spring floods. More than 20,000 volunteers are involved in addressing the aftermath of floods, including in the Aktobe, Kostanai, West Kazakhstan, Abai, and Akmola regions.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information, almost 100 tons of humanitarian aid provided by the population have been sent to the affected regions.

Aid reception points for flood victims continue to operate. Long distances are not an obstacle for citizens who show selflessness, compassion, and humanity. Volunteers help even when far away from the flood regions. Nine warehouses and 30 volunteer organizations function in Astana alone, where 200 volunteers are involved.

Volunteers in Astana. Photo credit: Astana akimat (city administration)

More than 2 tons of humanitarian aid were collected in Shymkent. Local volunteers want to visit the affected regions as well.

In the Mangistau region, material and humanitarian aid is being organized under the campaign titled We are People—We are Together. This initiative will send six trucks to regions that experience challenging circumstances due to floods.

There are around 1,000 volunteers in the Turkistan region, which has sent 30 tons of humanitarian aid to the Aktobe region. Volunteers from the Turkistan region have already shared emergency recovery works and assistance to victims.

Kazakhstan’s people try to be supportive and helpful throughout the country. Aktobe volunteer headquarters provides nonstop support, including providing hot meals to 2,000 people.

Akmola volunteers also organize hot tea and meals for emergency workers and assist in evacuating residents from flooded areas.

Ministry of Defense delivers humanitarian aid to affected regions. Photo credit: Ministry of Defense

More than 1,000 volunteers help in the West Kazakhstan region. With the region’s Emergency Situations Department, they evacuated more than 500 residents from two villages.

Volunteer headquarters coordinate aid and volunteer activities in the Kostanai region. Mobile groups are engaged in pumping water out of flooded houses, organizing hot meals, transporting humanitarian aid, and providing medical and psychological support to the victims. Nearly 1,500 volunteers are involved.

In the Abai region, more than 500 volunteers help to fight the consequences of spring floods. Their activities include providing primary assistance to the victims, participation in evacuation, and delivery of food and essential supplies.

In other regions, volunteers assist in preventing floods. In the North Kazakhstan region, water levels are increasing on small rivers and the main water artery, the Yessil River. Local volunteers and the Emergency Situations Department conduct rounds of places where the likelihood of floods is high. They also hold briefings with residents and inform them of what they should do in case of floods.

Camels are being saved in the Akmola Region. Photo credit: Akmola Region akimat

Since last week, the spring flood issue has become a main concern for people in Kazakhstan. Floods are a regular phenomenon in Kazakhstan, a country with harsh winters and significant snowfall, where the rise in temperature leads to the melting of this snow and ice.

The melted snow feeds into rivers, significantly increasing their water levels. This runoff is often too rapid and voluminous for rivers and streams to contain, leading to overflow and flooding in surrounding areas.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said all those affected by the floods will be compensated. At an April 1 emergency meeting in Astana, he criticized the government for failing to prevent floods.

Tokayev is expected to fly to one of the regions affected by floods tomorrow.