EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:18, 01 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Aleksandr Lukashenko meet in Yerevan

    None
    None
    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, Kazinform reports.

    «Have had a friendly meeting with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko. I appreciate his personal contribution to the development of the bilateral relations. I am confident that our joint work will promote further deepening of the Kazakhstan-Belarus cooperation,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

    As reported before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan and Belarus President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!