Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives new congratulatory telegrams

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is still receiving letters and telegrams of congratulations on his election as President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Congratulating Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his victory in the election, President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko informed him of his intention to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan in the near future.

"The consistent expansion of Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation based on the principles of mutual confidence and strategic partnership is in the interests of our peoples," the Belarusian leader underscored.



President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani emphasized that Afghanistan and Kazakhstan have a great potential for developing friendly relations and expanding cooperation.



"The Afghan government is ready to make efforts to further forge relations between our peoples. I congratulate you on your victory in the [presidential] election and hope that the successful partnership serving common interests of our countries will be continued," said Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received congratulations from President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said, King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron, Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin, and President of the Italian Society for International Organizations Franco Frattini.