Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wants to see more young specialists in government roles

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - While meeting with the community of Atyrau region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to promote young specialists to the government positions, Kazinform reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted that he aims at promoting young specialists, including those from the civilian sector, to the public administration posts.

"The first talent pool list of 300 people will be prepared before the end of the year," he noted.

Kazinform earlier reported that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with the community of Atyrau region.