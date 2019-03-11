Kazakh President extends condolences over plane crash in Ethiopia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has sent a telegram of condolence to the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

It was with deep sorrow that the Head of State learned the news of the numerous victims in the plane crash.

"Sharing the sorrow of the loss, these tragic days, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I extend condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the entire people of Ethiopia," the telegram reads.

It is to be recalled that an Ethiopian Airlines (ET) plane, which flew from Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa to Kenyan capital Nairobi, crashed.