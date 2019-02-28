Kazakh President offers condolences to Egyptian сounterpart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the press service of Akorda informs.

With deep sorrow, the Head of State learned the news about the numerous victims of the explosion at a railway station in Cairo.



"On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," the telegram reads.



Kazinform earlier reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan commented on the incident in Cairo which left at least 28 people dead. "There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in the fire in Cairo," the ministry informed.