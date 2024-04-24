Kazakh producers showcase their products at exhibition in Kabul

Kazakh producers are taking part in an exhibition in Kabul as part of the trade and economic mission to Afghanistan on April 24-26, reports Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, the spokesperson of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said this exhibition will be held “as a continuation of the joint Afghan-Kazakh exhibition held in July 2023,” reported by Afghanistan’s Tolo News channel.

The exhibition will give Kazakh producers an opportunity to showcase their products, build contacts with potential business partners, and hold B2B meetings. It is also meant to contribute to boosting Kazakhstan’s export potential. Nearly 80 companies from both sides are expected to attend.

In August 2023, Astana hosted the Kazakh-Afghan business forum, resulting in the signing of contracts worth $190 million.