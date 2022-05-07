Kazakhstan secures 2 more medals at Weightlifting Junior World Champs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh weightlifters vied for top honors in the 81 kg weight category at the 2022 IWF Weightlifting Junior World Championships in Greece, Kazinform learn from the Kazakh Weightlifting Federation.

Denis Poluboyarinov won bronze in the men’s clean and jerk lifting 181 kg, while Yegor Sherer with 149 kg gabbed silver medal in snatch.

As earlier reported, Alexey Churkin pocketed silver in the men’s 73 kg weight category.