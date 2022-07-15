Kazakhstan to spend KZT100bn to fight COVID-19 this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat told how much funds are to be spent this year to fight the coronavirus infection in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year KZT100bn is provided for the fight against the coronavirus infection. The funds will be spent on vaccine purchases, treatment of patients, and extra pay to health workers working under particularly hazardous conditions,» said Giniyat.

The health ministry head pointed out that this year's budget is six times less than last year's.

Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 cases have surged 2.5 times over the past week.

According to the Health Ministry, up to 1,300 COVID-19 cases with a positive PCR test result and 15 cases with a negative result are registered on a daily basis.



