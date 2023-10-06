Man from Almaty region detained on charges of terrorism propaganda

An individual advocating a violent ideology has been detained on charges of terrorism propaganda in Almaty region on October 5, 2023 by the Kazakh National Security Committee in coordination with local prosecution authorities and police, Kazinform reports.

In the course of a special operation, the Kazakh National Security Committee searched one location where the detainee had reportedly lived and confiscated religious literature and other pieces of evidence. Pre-trial investigation based on the Paragraph 2 of the Article 256 of the Criminal Code is underway.

The detainee was previously convicted of general crime.

Earlier it was reported that 72 members of organized crime groups had been arrested in three regions of Kazakhstan which resulted from a one-day special operation launched by the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.