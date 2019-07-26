Minister Mirzagaliyev decorates wounded forester with Order of Aibyn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Paying a working visit to Akmola region, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev has presented today the Order of Aibyn, II Class, to Samat Ospanov, an inspector of the Central Regional Branch of Ohotzooprom State Enterprise who was wounded by poachers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The minister visited Samat Ospanov in the multi-field regional hospital.

In recognition of his courage and dedication in the line of duty, the inspector was awarded the Order of Aibyn (Order of Valor), II Class.

«Today, at the instruction of the President, we have arrived in Kokshetau and presented our colleague with a high state decoration - the Order of Aibyn, II Class. We conveyed to him the President’s gratitude and best wishes for a speedy recovery. Indeed, our forest rangers have a very risky job. Therefore, in light of the incidents already occurred (and this has been the second one this year), we should pay special attention to the legislative framework,» said Mirzagaliyev.

Dmitry Chaikov, Deputy Director of the regional hospital, said that Samat Ospanov has been operated on and is likely to be discharged from the hospital next week.

Kazinform reported that in Zharkain district of Akmola region, two inspectors sustained gunshot wounds on Tuesday when they were trying to detain poachers and prevent them from killing saiga antelopes. One of the injured inspectors died before the arrival of the ambulance. He leaves behind four children - three daughters and a son. Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev expressed his condolences over the tragic death of the 43-year-old inspector.

Offering his condolences, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the family of forester Kanysh Nurtazinov will be granted assistance. He also instructed to toughen punishment for poaching.

It is to be recalled that on January 13, 2019, Yerlan Nurgaliyev, an inspector of Ohotzooprom Production Association RSE, was killed by poachers when he was carrying out activities to protect rare and endangered wildlife species and saiga antelopes in Nura district of Karaganda region. On January 31, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to confer the Order of Barys, III Class, to Pyotr Nitsyk and Yerlan Nurgaliyev (posthumously) in recognition of their courage and dedication in the line of duty.