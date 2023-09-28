No concerns over territorial claims - Kazakh President

The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, stated Russia has no territorial claims with regard to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh President said that the country maintains regular friendly contacts with Russia bilaterally as well as within the certain integration groupings.

As for the border between Kazakhstan and Russia, it was delimited and demarcated, approved and ratified by the parliaments of both countries. Hence, we have no concerns regarding territorial claims on the part of Russia, said Tokayev.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Germany for an official visit earlier today.

As part of the visit, the Head of State is expected to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Kazakh leader is also slated to take part in the Central Asia-Germany Summit set for September 29 in Berlin.

On top of that, President Tokayev will address the Berlin Global Dialogue international forum as well as hold a series of meetings with German business community.