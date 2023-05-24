One in a million: Dimash Kudaibergen turns 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – If you don’t know who Dimash Kudaibergen is, you’ve probably been living under a rock for the past couple of years. The owner of one of the most out-of-this-world voices on planet turns 29 today, Kazinform reports.

With the wide vocal range of 6 octaves and 2 semitones, Dimash, born and raised in Kazakhstan, was bound for success since early age. He hit the stage at the age of 5 and won his first major singing prize at the age of 6.

Ever since he claimed the top prize at the international signing competition in Baikonur in 2010, Dimash was unstoppable. After winning many accolades both in Kazakhstan and abroad, the Kazakhstani crooner joined the Chinese reality show ‘I am a singer’ and became an overnight success thanks to his breathtaking renditions of such well-known hits as SOS d’un terrien en detresse, All by myself, Adagio, etc.

Although Dimash finished second at the reality show, it paved his way to the global stardom. The rest is history.

His last year’s solo concert in Almaty brought together over 35,000 fans, including some 20,000 foreigners from 68 countries of the world.

Nowadays Dimash Kudaibergen is a frequent visitor of various milestone events. For instance, he performed for Chinese President Xi Jinping and Central Asian leaders in Xi’an after the historical Central Asia-China Summit. He also took part in the 2021 inauguration celebrations of US president-elect Joe Biden.

This year Dimash tours the world with his show ‘Stranger’ making stops in Kuala Lumpur, Armenia, Türkiye and other locations.

Recently the singer announced a release of a surprise music video called ‘Omir’ (Life) for his fans who truly inspire and motivate Dimash to make music. The MV is believed to be released today, on his 29th birthday.