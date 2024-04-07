EN
    12:07, 07 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Over 3,600 houses flooded in Kazakhstan

    Photo credit: tobolinfo.kz

    3,686 houses remain flooded in Kazakhstan, according to the Ministry of Emergencies, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    “3686 private houses, 557 household territories and 1,822 summer houses remain flooded in Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions,” Kakharman Orazalin, chief of the department for emergency situations liquidation, said.

    He also revealed the number of people rescued from flooding.

    “Since the beginning of the flooding period, 72,029 people have been rescued. 16,078 of them are children. 14,368, including 7,200 children people have been accommodated in temporary evacuation shelters,” he added.

    As reported, evacuation of residents is underway in Kulsary town of Atyrau region. As of 08:05 am, 28,501 people including 6,781 children have been evacuated..

    Kazakhstan Incidents Floods in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
