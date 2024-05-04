Patient with heart attack was onboard AN-2 plane which overturned in Kostanay region

A patient with heart attack was onboard the AN-2 plane which overturned in Kostanay region on Friday, May 3, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The condition of the patient is reported as stable, according to the regional emergency medical service.

As reported, AN-2 plane which was flying from Arkalyk to Aksunkar (Kostanay) yesterday, lost altitude after takeoff at 04:10pm and had to make water landing near Arkalyk. Pilots, air medical service team and a patient were onboard the plane.

“Three ambulance crews left for the accident site. We are thankful to the firefighters for their assistance in evacuation of all those who were onboard the plane. Fortunately, all of them are alive. The crew, the patient and air medical service team were taken to the municipal hospital. None of the air medical service team needed hospitalization. The patient is under the supervision of local doctors, his condition is estimated as stable,” the press service of the regional emergency medical service reported.

The patient will be transported to Kostanay today by land transport. He will be accompanied by the same air medical service team.