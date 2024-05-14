Popularity of Kazakhstan’s national parks on the rise

Interest of tourists in Kazakhstan’s nature is burgeoning as almost 2,5 million people visit national parks last year, claims Tourism and Sports Minister Yermek Marzhikpayev, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

“As ecotourism is gaining popularity the number of visits to national parks is seen peaking. 2023 saw over 2,4 million people visit national parks across the country,” Minister Marzhikpayev said at a May 14 sitting of the Government.

According to him, nowadays there are 16 visitor centers functioning countrywide, seven of which are located in national parks.

"In the past year, three more visitor centers were added to the territories of Altyn Emel, Sharyn, and Ile-Alatau national parks, the total cost of which stands at up to nearly 3 billion tenge,” concluded the minister.

It has been previously reported that more than nine million foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2023.