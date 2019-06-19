President: Human decency, knowledge, professionalism, and devotion to Motherland crucial

KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM - The Fifth Aibyn Republican Military-Patriotic Training with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is underway in the area of the Spassk Training Center in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

"I urge you to remember that in life, nothing matters more than human decency, knowledge, complete professionalism, and devotion to the Motherland," the press service of Akorda cites Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



"Have in mind that our country is interested in the success of each of you, because your achievements will contribute to the achievements of the entire country. And I sincerely want you to succeed in everything - everything you plan and everything you dream of," said the Head of State.



According to the President of Kazakhstan, youth is a symbol of progress, the embodiment of all hopes for a better future.



It should be mentioned that 38 teams of young people arrived at the Aibyn Republican Military-Patriotic Training.