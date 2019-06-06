Presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov meets with health professionals in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov and members of his election campaign headquarters met with employees of the Almaty City Hospital No. 1.

At the meeting, Amangeldy Taspikhov, a candidate for President of Kazakhstan, told the health professionals about his work history and answered all their questions.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.