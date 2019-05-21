EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:45, 21 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov meets with shared construction participants

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan Amirzhan Kossanov continues to meet with potential voters, Kazinform reports.

    He met today with equity construction participants of the capital city's residential complexes, the construction of which has been halted for various reasons.

    It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.

